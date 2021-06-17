Township Council and Mayor Soriano Issue Joint Statement on SRO Program

PARSIPPANY — There has been an understandable concern in the community about the School Resource Officer program and its essential value to our students, teachers, and the Township.

It has been stated before, but it absolutely bears repeating under no uncertain terms: the SRO program must continue and will continue.

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is in full support of the SRO program. It is the shared belief of both the Township Council and Mayor Soriano that SRO and Class III officers are as important to our community as our entire police force. There has never been any wavering in support of this program.

As has been stated before, negotiations are ongoing. The discussion has never been about whether or not to fund the program – it will be funded. The discussion centers around where the funding comes from. It’s a critical discussion taking place between the Township, its Council, and the Board of Education. Whether funding comes from Board of Education budget, or the Township budget, the SRO Program is a shared service funded collectively by the Parsippany taxpayer.

The Mayor, Town Council, and the Board of Education all understand that this program is important when it comes to the safety of our schools, our students, and our teachers.

One thing must be emphasized throughout these negotiations: every single person involved in this discussion wants the same thing – to have a strong and supported SRO program. We all embrace the importance and immeasurable value of this program to our community, and it’s up to each and every one of us to come to a fair and equitable agreement in sustaining the program and all the incredible work being done.

As all parties involved look forward to an amenable agreement, it is important to remember that these negotiations are a process, guided by sound fiscal practices, and a commitment to protecting our schools. We are all confident that a fair solution to this matter will be reached in the weeks to come.

