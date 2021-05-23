Wharton Man Charged with Aggravated Assault and Weapons Offenses

MORRIS COUNTY — An armed Wharton man was arrested Saturday in Morris Township on weapons and aggravated assault charges, stemming from alleged incidents this month in Dover and Rockaway Township, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Steven Retana, 21, had a handgun when he was apprehended at a residence on Lindsley Drive, according to Acting Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Retana was apprehended on Saturday, May 22, in Morris Township after an investigation into multiple incidents involving the use and possession of a handgun. The initial investigation started after a report that Retana allegedly threatened and pointed a handgun at an individual in Dover on or about May 10. Authorities were once again investigating Retana for a similar incident that occurred on the evening of May 21, in Rockaway Township. In this incident, Retana was again suspected of making threats and pointing a handgun at another person. At the time of his arrest, Retana was found to be in possession of a handgun. The defendant was apprehended on Saturday, May 22 at a residence on Lindsley Drive in Morris Township.

Retana was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, two counts of Aggravated Assault, for allegedly pointing a firearm, and two counts of Terroristic Threats, along with additional counts of Certain Persons Not to Possess Firearms, all stemming from the May 10 and May 21 incidents. The defendant was transferred to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

