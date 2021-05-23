Councilmember McCarthy Denied Party Line For County Committee Seat

PARSIPPANY — Janice McCarthy’s term on the Township Council will be ending on December 31.

But that doesn’t mean she won’t be on the ballot this year. As a long-time committeeperson for the Parsippany Democratic Committee, Councilmember McCarthy has also been vice-chair and more recently, Chair of the local organization. Although almost half of the 78 seats remain vacant on the ballot this year, McCarthy’s District 5 has three people running for two spots and McCarthy appears to be the odd person out.

Prior to the filing deadline, Matt Clarkin, Chair of the Parsippany Dems, submitted to the Township Clerk 37 of the total 38 petitions filed for the County Committee. All candidates were given the coveted “party-line” except one, McCarthy.

When questioned about this, Clarkin replied in an email to Parsippany Focus, “in order to be on the Democratic line, candidates need to file with MCDC’s slogan, “Morris County Democratic Committee, Inc.” Janice did not file with that slogan (or any slogan), and was thus not eligible to be on the Democratic line.” Clarkin also sits as a Commissioner on the Morris County Board of Elections and served as the former Chief of Staff to Mayor Soriano before abruptly leaving that position earlier this year.

When asked for a response to Clarkin’s email, Councilmember McCarthy disagreed with his characterization of events explaining “In February, I was advised by a member of the Parsippany Democratic Committee that the Chair, Matt Clarkin, would not be awarding my candidacy the Committee’s endorsement and a position on the ballot under the MCDC line. Apparently, there were rumors that Mr. Clarkin was actively recruiting candidates to run in District 5 under the county-endorsed ballot position. Sadly, it appears this decision was made prior to my petition being filed and any omission in my petition being claimed.”

Both events came as a surprise especially considering my ten-plus years’ service to the party and my productive tenure on the township committee. The comments made by the chair are disheartening to hear, claiming the error was on my part. It is my understanding as a former Chair and Vice-Chair of the Committee that it has always been the responsibility of the Chair to ensure that all endorsed candidates on the county-line have the correct slogan affixed to their petition. Unfortunately, no attempts were made to notify me that the slogan was omitted.

Speaking as a former Co-Chair of the committee myself, I believe the endorsement process surrounding the county-line must improve for the next election to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future. As the highest vote-getter in the 2017 election for any council candidate in Parsippany and an elected official who has represented the interests of all in our Township, it is a disappointment, but I’m looking forward to earning the votes of Democrats in my district and continuing to represent them in the party should I earn their vote,” said McCarthy.

This will be the first County Committee race since the passing of former Mayor Mimi Letts, and long-serving member, Robert Keller. Notably, several other long-serving committee members that have decided against running for re-election to the County Committee this year include current Councilmember Emily Peterson, former Councilmember Jonathan Nelson, former Chair Julie Peterson, as well as her husband Bob.

