Letter to the Editor: I support Judy Hernandez

Dear Editor:

I have had the pleasure of working with Judy Hernandez for the past three years on the Parsippany Environmental Advisory Board and I am happy to consider her my friend. I support her campaign for Parsippany Township Council.

Judy has dedicated her life to making the world a better place by becoming an Environmental and Civil Engineer. She has professional experience by working on projects from the proposal, to contracts and planning stages, to design and constructions.

She is a 21 year resident of Parsippany, raised her family here and she has been involved locally with school, community groups, and township committees.

Judy has worked to support the world around her and in her current role as the Vice-Chair of the Parsippany Environmental Advisory board and the Mayor’s appointee on the Planning board, she is working to make the planet and Parsippany more sustainable.

I have lived in the Mount Tabor part of Parsippany all of my life, raised my children here and now my children are raising their children here, and I believe Judy is one of the most qualified individuals to serve on the Town Council. She understands that helping people of our community comes before politics and will always strive to do the right thing.

Judy is open to new ideas, listens carefully by considering all sides, and will work with the mayor and the rest of the council to address the issues that affect our community and our people.

I have complete confidence in Judy and her passion to keep Parsippany on the road to sustainability for future generations. She will do whatever she can to keep Parsippany the best town for every single resident who lives here.

I am making the right choice for Parsippany and voting for Judy Hernandez for Town Council.

Jeanmarie Embler

Mount Tabor

Comments

