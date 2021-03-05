Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company Fish and Chips was a success

PARSIPPANY — Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company’s District 2 annual fish and chips fundraising event held on Friday, February was a success despite the challenges of COVID-19.

They had changes and challenges due to COVID safety concerns but they achieved their financial goals, served 290 hot fish meals and 70 tasty chicken dinners without delay in two hours.

Thank you to the staff of Argyles for preparing the meals, the Parsippany Health Department, and Fire Prevention Bureau for your assistance in ensuring the safety, and most importantly to the volunteers from the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company who made this event possible.

If you want to be part of this community first responder team visit the firehouse any Monday evening.

Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department is located at 1 Rainbow Trail, Denville (Parsippany).



