Kiwanis Club Prepares Dinner at Homeless Solutions

MORRIS COUNTY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany continues to prepare dinner at Homeless Solutions for the clients.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Laura Wohland with Olga Tsiavos and Ron Miller from KW Metropolitan volunteered on Saturday, February 27.

Olga has been a member of the club since October 1, 2020, and has participated in many of the service projects of the club.

Following all COVID-19 protocols, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has been serving food at Homeless Solutions and providing food for residents affected by the pandemic.

With a generous donation from Chick-fil-A Morris Plains and food donated by Restaurant Depot, Wohland was able to shop at Costco to purchase the items needed to prepare the dinner.

The guests enjoyed homemade Baked Ziti, Meatballs, Tossed Salad, Fruit Salad, and dessert.

The Kiwanis Club has been providing meals to Homeless Solutions for the past 19 years and has served over 7,000 meals. Members volunteer their time to shop, cook, and serve dinner.

Homeless Solutions, “Providing a Hand Up, Not a HandOUT.” They offer shelter, services, and supportive housing to the homeless and working poor in Morris County, New Jersey.

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact President Laura Wohland, by emailing law4pres@gmail.com. Click here to view the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany website.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany will be participating in a “FREE Food Distribution” on Sunday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road. Interested parties please sign up by clicking here.

