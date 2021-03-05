Parsippany Awarded $20,000 for Sustainable Energy Project

PARSIPPANY — Sustainable Jersey announced that the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has been awarded a $20,000 Sustainable Jersey grant funded by the Gardinier Environmental Fund. Two $20,000 grants and seven $10,000 grants will be distributed to support proposals for implementing innovative energy projects. Projects range from planning and implementation for energy efficiency and sustainable energy systems to exciting educational projects such as the installation of a solar/wind power streetlight and a school greenhouse demonstrating energy and water-saving design. Most of the projects selected also include comprehensive community engagement, education and outreach components that help ensure that lessons learned and benefits from the project are widely shared.”

“Sustainable Jersey, the Gardinier Environmental Fund, our citizen Green Team, and our administration have done tremendous work to bring sustainability and environmental protection to the forefront in Parsippany,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “In pledging to continue our Township’s movement towards sustainable practices, Parsippany is working to lead by example on these important issues for the region. This grant will assist our town tremendously in making sustainability in Parsippany a reality.”

“There is growing momentum to make 2021 the action year for sustainable energy,” said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey. “Energy efficiency in buildings, renewable energy, sustainable cooling and heating, and electric vehicles are key to New Jersey’s future. The grant recipients demonstrate leadership and a commitment to advancing climate action.”

“The Gardinier Environmental Fund is committed to conserving the Earth’s energy resources and enhancing renewable energy measures,” said Gene Wentzel, president of the Gardinier Environmental Fund. “We are proud to stand alongside Sustainable Jersey and to continue to fund worthy projects that support our mutual goals in New Jersey.”

Since 2009, Sustainable Jersey has distributed over $5.9 million in grants to participating municipalities and school districts to help make their communities more livable, environmentally friendly, and prosperous.

Known as The Crossroads of Northern New Jersey, Parsippany is the largest municipality in Morris County, with over 53,000 residents and counting. Adopting sustainable and environmentally conscious practices to address climate issues could have considerable impacts on adoption by other municipalities in the region. Increased focus on sustainable living has shown improvements to community health, neighborhood aesthetics, and many other higher standards to living.

About Sustainable Jersey

Sustainable Jersey provides tools, training, and financial incentives to support communities as they pursue sustainability programs. Currently, 81 percent or 457 of New Jersey’s 565 municipalities are participating in the municipal certification program and 356 school districts and 978 schools are participating in Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification program. Website: www.SustainableJersey.com; www.SustainableJerseySchools.com

