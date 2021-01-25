Planning Board to Hear Applications for Residential Housing on Campus Drive

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board will hear two applications for multi-level housing to be constructed on Campus Drive on Monday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The first Application No. 20:516 is being carried from the January 11, 2021 meeting.

2 Campus LLC., has made an application to the Planning Board seeking site plan approval, together with variance, waiver, and exception relief from certain requirements of the Township Zoning Ordinance, in connection with the construction of a 172-unit residential building and associated site improvements on property located at 2 Campus Drive (Block 202, Lot 3.20); 4 Campus Drive (Block 202, Lot 3.2); and 1633 Littleton Road (Block 202, Lot 3.1).

One Campus Associates has made an application to the Planning Board seeking site plan approval, together with variance, waiver, and exception relief from certain requirements of the Township Zoning Ordinance, in connection with the construction of a 238-unit residential building and associated site improvements on property located at 1, 3 and 7 Campus Drive.

The Applicant seeks Preliminary and Final Site Plan Approval; Submission waivers; Major Site Plan Checklist, requiring separate applications and plan sheets for preliminary and final site plan approval.

Click here to read the agenda.

Both meetings can be accessed through WebEx by clicking here.

Roseland Residential Trust, a subsidiary of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed to own, manage, and develop Mack-Cali’s luxury multi-family residential portfolio.

According to the Master Plan Mack-Cali (Block 202, Lots 3.12 and 3.20), is located at 2 and 3 Campus Drive. The owner of this property has proposed to develop a total of 410 units, 82 of which will be affordable, in two new multi-family apartment buildings: one to replace a vacant office building at 2 Campus Drive, and one to be constructed on vacant land at 3 Campus Drive.

