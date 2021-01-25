Volunteer to Prepare Taxes for Low Income Households in your Community

MORRIS COUNTY — If you are comfortable with numbers, like solving puzzles, and enjoy helping other people, volunteer tax preparation may be just the thing for you. United Way of Northern New Jersey offers free tax preparation services to lower-income households throughout our communities. Last year volunteer tax preparers completed over 5,000 tax returns. Their efforts helped bring $6.3 million in refunds back into people’s pockets and the local economy!

You do not need an accounting or financial background. Training will be provided, online, starting in December 2020. You will be working virtually as part of a collaborative team to assure that you will be able to pass the IRS certification at an appropriate level.

The volunteer schedule is flexible.

Contact Monica Conover at (973) 993-1160 ext. 529 or email monica.conover@unitedwaynnj.org.

