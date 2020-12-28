Law Enforcement Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Motor Vehicle Crash in Denville

DENVILLE — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker, and Chief Frank Perna of the Denville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance related to a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred on Route 46 East between Schumacher Chevrolet and Elm Street in Denville.

At approximately 10:21 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, a 54-year-old male was fatally struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was located on the shoulder of Route 46 East. He was critically injured in the incident and was pronounced deceased at Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital. The identity of this individual will not be released at this time.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are currently investigating this incident, including the Denville Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Denville Police Department at (973) 627-4900 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (973) 829-8596. Anonymous calls can also be made to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at (973) 267-2255.

