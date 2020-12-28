Center For Workforce Development at CCM To Hold Virtual Open Houses

MORRIS COUNTY — The community is invited to attend the Center for Workforce Development at County College of Morris (WFD-CCM) Virtual Open House on January 7, 9, and 11. Learn about spring courses and professional certificate programs scheduled from January through June. Listen in as the instructors describe their classes, get some great ideas about how to boost your resume, and ask any questions you might have. The WFD-CCM provides programming to help individuals get a job, get a better job, or get better at the job they’re in.

The Virtual Open Houses are:

Thursday, January 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, January 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Monday, January 11 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Pre-registration is required by clicking here.

You will receive an email invitation to connect by Zoom a day or two before the Open House session.

Learn about our exciting Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship programs held in our brand new Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering building.

Start on a career path to becoming an IT professional with CompTIA A+.

Earn certification in Tableau through our Data Analytics and Data visualization certificate courses.

Get more comfortable and proficient with the Microsoft Office Suite of Applications, and even earn certification as a Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS).

Learn about our English Language program for speakers of other languages.

Find out how to become a teacher if you have a Bachelor’s Degree.

Learn about a multitude of career paths in the Healthcare industry.

Find out about certifications in ASQ Six Sigma, Supply Chain, Project Management, HR, Nonprofit Leadership, and more!

To learn more about the Center for Workforce Development at CCM click here.

