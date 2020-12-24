Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 Donates to Operation Chillout

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 donated $2,750 to Operation Chillout as part of a Gratitude Grant.

Operation Chillout is New Jersey’s oldest all-volunteer-only mobile outreach for homeless veterans, men and women, on-mission since December 2000. Their motto is “No borders-no boundaries.”

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Gratitude Initiative to provide vital support for the children of service members and veterans.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge #2078 is located at 230 Parsippany Road.