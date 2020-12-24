MORRIS COUNTY — PBA Local #327 makes a donation to Goryeb Children’s Hospital with funds raised during No Shave November.

Last month, Detectives of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office put down their razors to raise funds during the annual No Shave November event, which is a month-long campaign to raise awareness and funding for cancer prevention, research, and education. Each participant, and other members of the MCPO, made a personal donation, resulting in $700 presented to the Goryeb Children’s Hospital at Morristown Medical Center in support of their outstanding work.