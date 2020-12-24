Staples Donates Supplies to Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany received an unexpected donation of supply kits, PPE Supplies, and assorted office supplies from the local Staples store in Parsippany.

Each package, which was donated to Kiwanis, included a pack of Crayola colored pencils, a pack of Crayola crayons, a Staples two-pocket folder, a two oz. hand sanitizer, and a three-pack of pink erasers, valued at approximately $5 a care package. In addition, there were cases of supplies which included PPE supplies, staples, rulers, and other assorted supplies.

“This donation is greatly appreciated and will be put to good use,” shared Laura Wohland.