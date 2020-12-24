Acting Morris County Prosecutor Promotes First Assistant Prosecutor and Chief of Detectives

MORRIS COUNTY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll announces the promotion of Margaret M. Calderwood to First Assistant Prosecutor and Christoph Kimker to Chief of Detectives.

First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood has been a member of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office for over two decades and an Assistant Prosecutor for over twenty-five years. Prior to her promotion, she served as Chief Assistant Prosecutor, managing the Tactical Division, which included the Major Crimes, Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment and Domestic Violence Units, and the Courts & Administration Division, which includes the General Investigations and Pretrial Services Units. Prior to being Chief Assistant Prosecutor, First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood held the title of Executive Assistant Prosecutor for five years and supervised the entire legal staff. She has held supervisory roles in various units, including Supervising Assistant Prosecutor of the Professional Standards Unit, the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, and the Trial Division.

First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood has prosecuted a significant number of high-profile cases and jury trials, including high-profile murder, aggravated manslaughter/vehicular homicide, and sexual assault cases, including State v. Anthony Novellino. She has received commendations and was honored by the Superior Court of New Jersey Morris/Sussex Vicinage and Morris/Sussex County Bar Association as part of the 2019 “Women Pioneers in the Law” Exhibit. She serves as co-chair to the Morris County Bar Association’s Criminal Practice Committee and holds a B.A. in Criminal Justice from Moravian College and Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law.

Chief Kimker was appointed to Acting Chief on April 1, 2019, following the retirement of the former Chief. Prior to joining the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, he served as an Environmental Specialist in Morris County, in which he supervised the Environmental Services Unit, coordinating the County Environmental Health Act and the Morris County Hazardous Material Team. In October 2004, he was hired as a Detective and assigned to the Major Crimes and Arson/Environmental Crimes Unit. Promoted to the rank of Detective Supervisor in 2013, he was transferred to the Major Crimes Unit a year later. Over the course of the next five years, Chief Kimker was promoted through the chain of command while working in the Major Crimes Unit and the Specialized Crimes Division and was promoted to Captain of the Specialized Crimes Division and the Family Division in August 2018.

Throughout his career, Chief Kimker has served on the Weapons of Mass Destruction Assessment Team, was a Team Leader and member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, and the Rapid Deployment Team. He is also a certified Officer Firearms Instructor. He holds a B.A. in Political Science from Seton Hall University and M.A. in Environmental Management from Montclair State University.

A formal promotion ceremony will be held in early January 2021.

The outgoing First Assistant Prosecutor, Thomas A. Zelante, is retiring effective December 31, 2020. He has served as First Assistant Prosecutor in the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office for 13 years. Amongst other matters, his responsibilities included acting as the prosecutor in his absence, overseeing the Financial, Victim Witness and Fraud Units, reviewing Internal Affairs matters, reviewing indictments, reviewing briefs, reviewing all aspects of budgeting, acting as MCPO liaison on community matters, and other administrative and legal duties.

First Assistant Prosecutor Zelante said, “It has been my honor working with the men and women of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office for the last 13 years, and I wish Acting Prosecutor Carroll, incoming First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood, and Chief Kimker much success.”

Acting Prosecutor Carroll expressed his appreciation for the years of service by Thomas Zelante. He and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office wishes him well in his retirement and any other future endeavors. Acting Prosecutor Carroll also indicated that making these important promotions of CAP Calderwood and Acting Chief Kimker from within the Prosecutor’s Office staff demonstrates our confidence in these two talented and dedicated law enforcement professionals, who have served Morris County for decades. Carroll went on to note that both professionals possess the integrity, commitment, and skills necessary to help guide law enforcement in these most challenging and evolutionary times, and will play key leadership roles in the future of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.