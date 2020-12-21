Murphy Signs Executive Order Extending Public Health Emergency

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 210. The Order extends the Public Health Emergency that was declared on March 9, through Executive Order No. 103, which was previously extended on April 7, May 6, June 4, July 2, August 1, August 27, September 25, October 24, and November 21. Under the Emergency Health Powers Act, a declared public health emergency expires after 30 days unless renewed.

“While vaccines are beginning to arrive in New Jersey, the COVID-19 pandemic is still enveloping our state,” said Governor Murphy.“As we continue to fight this public health crisis, we require the ability to utilize all resources necessary to keep New Jerseyans safe.”

Executive Order No. 210 extends all Executive Orders issued under the Governor’s authority under the Emergency Health Powers Act. It also extends all actions taken by any Executive Branch departments and agencies in response to the Public Health Emergency presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the full text of Executive Order No. 210, click here.