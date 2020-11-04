DeVitto, Orme, Berrios Lead Parsippany School Board Race

PARSIPPANY — The polls are closed and the ballots are being tallied and soon Parsippany residents will know who will represent them on the Parsippany School District Board of Education. As of Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 9:55:31 p.m. the following results for the Parsippany Board of Education candidates. 26.41% of the votes in Morris County were counted.

Matthew DeVitto 4,681 21.17% Deborah Orme 4,372 19.77% Timothy P. Berrios 4,095 18.52% John E. Titus III 2,860 12.93% Aisha Mahmood 3,156 14.27% Nilesh Bagdai 2,822 12.76% Votes Cast 22,114

Results will be updated as they are provided by the Board of Elections and are subject to change until all ballots have been counted.

Complete Mail-In Ballot results will not be available until after November 10, the deadline for timely postmarked Mail-In Ballots to be received. Provisional Ballots will be counted once all Mail-In Ballots have been tallied.

Official final results may not be available until November 20.

