11th Congressional Election: Sherrill Beats Becchi

PARSIPPANY — The Associated Press projected that US Representative Mikie Sherrill, the incumbent Democrat in the 11th district, has defeated Republican challenger Rosemary Becchi. As of Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 9:55:31 p.m. The following results are for the 11th Congressional District candidates. 26.41% of the votes in Morris County were counted.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill 42,921 58.68% Republican Rosemary Becchi 30,912 41.30% Write-Ins 20 0.03% Votes Cast 74,853

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill was re-elected to the House of Representatives for New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District for a second term. Sherrill claimed a historic victory in the 11th District in 2018, flipping a reliably Republican seat for the first time in over thirty years.

“It is an honor to serve the 11th District,” said Congresswoman Sherrill. “Over the past two years, I have fought to make sure that Washington works for New Jersey, to see that our tax dollars come back to our communities, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, to fund infrastructure projects important to North Jersey, to address issues of justice in our communities, and to support families and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many challenges that lie ahead. We will work together to rebuild our economy and ensure a bright future for our children.”

Congresswoman Sherrill is a Naval Academy graduate, Navy veteran and helicopter pilot, former federal prosecutor, and mother of four.

During her first term in Congress, Congresswoman Sherrill led bipartisan legislation to lift the SALT deduction cap, improve our healthcare system, and protect New Jersey’s public lands. Four of her bipartisan bills were signed into law.

Results will be updated as they are provided by the Board of Elections and are subject to change until all ballots have been counted.

Complete Mail-In Ballot results will not be available until after November 10, the deadline for timely postmarked Mail-In Ballots to be received. Provisional Ballots will be counted once all Mail-In Ballots have been tallied.

Official final results may not be available until November 20.

