CCM #1 Again in New Jersey for Alumni Who Earn Top Salaries

MORRIS COUNTY — For the fourth consecutive year, County College of Morris (CCM) has been ranked number one in New Jersey by PayScale for associate degree holders who earn the highest salaries.

PayScale’s 2020-21 “Best Community Colleges in New Jersey by Salary Potential” placed CCM first among 24 institutions of higher education in New Jersey who award associate degrees. The 2020-21 report noted that CCM alumni by mid-career, who have more than 10 years of work experience, earn an average of $71,500. The PayScale report looked only at those who possess an associate and no higher degree. PayScale’s 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2019-20 reports also placed CCM first in the state based on the earnings of its associate degree graduates.

The 2020-21 report also showed that CCM associate degree holders, with five years of work experience or less, earn an average early career salary of $46,700, which is comparable to the salaries earned by graduates with a bachelor’s degree from mid-level colleges in New Jersey.

“We’re proud to once again earn this recognition of the value of a CCM education,” remarked Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of CCM. “Ranking number one for four years in a row is additional confirmation that CCM offers students high-quality programs and services to achieve their dreams, earn good salaries, and impact the world.”

