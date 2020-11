If Amaro wins the race, she will be the first Democrat elected freeholder since Doug Romaine was elected in 1973

MORRIS COUNTY — The polls are closed and the ballots are being tallied and soon Morris County residents will know who will represent them on the Board of Freeholders. As of Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 9:55:31 p.m. the following results for the Morris County Board of Freeholder candidates. 26.41% of the votes in Morris County were counted.