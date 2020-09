MORRIS COUNTY — Due Labor Day weekend, the Italian American Police Society of New Jersey partnered with (BLESC) Blacks in Law Enforcement Serving the Community & Hispanic Law Enforcement Association of Union County to collect another truckload of needed school supplies at area ShopRites.

These three law enforcement organizations are working hard together to build bridges with the community while making sure inner-city children have the supplies they need for the Fall in school.

