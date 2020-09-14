Letter to the Editor: Please Vote for John Titus and his Running Mates

Dear Editor:

I have known John Titus for the past several years. We are peers, and we are friends and I do not use the term ‘friend’ lightly. It has been my experience that friends are hard to come by; some people will say they help whenever needed, but do not. However, John will be there when he is called upon. John is diligent, prudent, temperate, and discreet.

When I first met John, he had a quiet presence, observing and learning all that was going on around him. Soon thereafter, John would make suggestions on various different events or fundraisers, and, if any crisis came about, with a level head, he would offer and see a solution to its fruition.

John possesses leadership qualities and has the fortitude to see them enacted. He is kind and compassionate, yet reserved, and has an ability to make friends quickly and easily wherever he goes. He has a great sense of humor but knows his bounds not to offend anyone.

As a long time, Parsippany resident, I definitely feel that John Titus would bring value to the Parsippany Board of Ed, and I highly recommend him for the position.

Please vote for John Titus and his running mates, Aisha Mahmood and Nilesh Bagdai, 4-5-6 For Parsippany BOE.

Marc Davis

Parsippany

