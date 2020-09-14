Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Welcomes New President

MOUNTAIN LAKES — A leader in health and wellness and community service, the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA has appointed Alejandro (Alex) Martinez as its new President and CEO effective Monday, September 14.

Its outgoing CEO, Dr. Vik Joganow, has retired after leading the esteemed organization for the past seven years.

With over 25 years of management experience in nonprofit, government, youth development, and healthcare organizations, Alex’s comprehensive background spans strategic planning and execution, operations management, program development, community outreach, and government relations.

Most recently the Chief Operating Officer of the Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, Alex was responsible for the executive leadership of several key departments that included Program Services, Membership, Customer Care, Volunteer Services, Administration, Property, and Finance representing $9.1 million in total revenues, over 26,000 members and 13,000 adult volunteers. He led the implementation of a growth strategy that fundamentally changed the operations of GSNNJ, introducing new technologies and methods of engagement for girls, volunteers, and families.

Additionally, Alex led much of the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex’s extensive professional background includes Chief of Staff at the United Way of New York City, where he created a five-year strategic plan aimed at strengthening the organization in all areas. He also worked in the political arena as Director of Constituent Services and Policy Analyst with a member of the New York City Council. This position instilled deep regard for social conscience, inspired by working with individuals who were dependent on government services.

His expertise in the community relations, financial development, and operational sectors was honed by executive positions with the NYC Health & Hospitals Corporation/Bellevue Hospital and the American Museum of Natural History. Alex holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Administration & Economics from Fordham University and a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbia University. Alex understands the Morris County community, as he is a Board Member of the Head Start Community Program of Morris County and serves with the Denville Rotary.

He is a resident of Mount Tabor along with his wife and two sons. A passionate distance runner, Alex has completed nine marathons and is looking forward to his tenth!

The combination of Alex’s experience, drive, and commitment to the mission and work of the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA makes him the ideal person to lead the Y into the future. About the Y Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow, and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives, and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide.

