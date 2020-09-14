Trump Rallies Attract Hundreds

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, September 12, hundreds of Trump supporters participated in two rallies to support Trump and the Republican Party.

Event organizer Beth Figueira, a Mount Olive resident, began organizing the event after the first rally was publicly advertised. The first rally organized by Harry Martin brought hundreds of supported followers gathering along Route 46 at the Baldwin Road Intersection.

“This is the most important election I have been involved in,” Figueira said. “I wanted to bring people together.”

Justin Musella, 20, President of the Morris County Young Republicans, delivered the first speech at the rally held at Veterans Park. Musella, a senior business development manager for an international corporation, stressed the importance of the upcoming elections.

Before an estimated crowd of around 1,000, Musella stated “I stand before you today to deliver a message that every single person needs to hear; you must vote, you must get your family to vote, and you must get your friends to vote. A future where the Democrats win has never been scarier and if they win it will not be ‘mostly peaceful.’ The time for arguing is over and the time to act has come.”

After Musella, several other guests of honor spoke, including Parsippany-Troy HillsCouncil President Michael DePierro, 11th District Congressional Candidate Rosemary Becchi, and 9th District Congressional Candidate Billy Prempeh. Parsippany Republican Committee Chairman Louis Valori began the ceremony with opening remarks and the pledge of allegiance.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council President Michael dePierro told the crowd “Trump has kept his promises and needs the full support of the “silent majority” that helped elect Trump in 2016. That means a straight down the ticket Republican vote.” “We need to fill the Congress and the Senate with Republicans that will work with him,” dePierro said. This will “help Make America Great Again,” he told a cheering crowd.

Down the road at the intersection of Baldwin Road and Route 46, Harry Martin’s rally was also attended by hundreds to supporters. Route 46 was open to one lane of traffic (eastbound) as passers-by honked their horns at the crowds displayed their signs.

A small group of anti-Trump protesters organized on the opposite corner on Route 46 West, in front of Walgreens. Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department and Morris County Sheriff’s Officers, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery, Rockaway Neck First Aid Squad and Parsippany Volunteer First Aid Squad was spread out at both locations keeping the attendees safe.

Musella’s entire speech:

How great is it to see an event where everybody stands for the national anthem?

As the Chair of the Morris County Young Republicans, as a millennial, and most importantly as an American, we as a nation face the most important election in our country’s history. The full measure of the consequences that the outcome of this election bears on all of our futures cannot be overstated. If you feel like me—then you know what it feels like to be sick and tired of being sick and tired! Since March we have seen the most violent form of the Left take hold of the Democratic Party, all in the name of progressivism, social justice, and diversity.

When in reality, all that has meant for us is that we have seen statues to American heroes smashed, our most treasured cities looted and pillaged, and worse yet, the Left has declared war on the American police force. There can be no misunderstanding of their intentions since the effect of their actions is only destroying our culture, heritage, and sacred values. How many burdens like this can the greatest country in history endure before it no longer has the capacity to?

I stand before you today to deliver a message that every single person needs to hear; you must vote, you must get your family to vote, and you must get your friends to vote. A future where the Democrats win has never been scarier and if they win it will not be “mostly peaceful.” The time for arguing is over and the time to act has come. It cannot be any clearer of the contrasts between our two parties. To prevent further rot and decay, the only answer is we have to elect Republicans all the way up from President Trump and down.

I never thought I would be standing before you all as a young Republican and speaking in terms as dire as this but these are the times we live in. The last best chance we have in saving our country from being overrun is to ensure that we control the White House, the Senate, retake the House of Representatives, and win at the local level. Our only reward if we fail to vote in November is that the Democrats will achieve a victory so harmful—that the soul of this country will be permanently damaged. We have the power to make sure that this does not come to pass! If the whole of us votes in November we can make sure our voices are heard loud and clear that we want law and order, that we want the madness to stop, and most importantly, we want to remind the world that the ONLY privilege that exists in this world is to BE an American.

