Surrogate Darling Resumes Public Appearances

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather J. Darling and Deputy Surrogate Christopher Luongo were guest speakers at the Morris County Funeral Directors Association meeting in Randolph.

Surrogate Darling spoke about the Surrogate’s Court and her efforts to update and modernize operations since taking office in January. The Surrogate also discussed how her office and the New Jersey Superior Courts worked through the state shut-down, challenges, and difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As many of Morris County residents endured hardships during this difficult time, my staff remained ready and able to continue to provide needed services,” said Darling. “As the state slowly continues to reopen, I welcome any opportunity to speak in person with the business community as well as Morris County residents. I look forward to reengaging with people on a personal level because this office deals in very personal matters,” Darling added. “I will also continue to provide my “Surrogate Sessions” (virtual seminars) to address important community issues relevant to my office and its services. My goal is to be accessible to all residents, especially those who cannot get out to attend public and in-person meetings.”

To schedule a public speaking engagement, contact the Surrogate’s Office at (973) 285-6500.

For more information on the Morris County Surrogate’s Court and/or upcoming educational sessions are known as the “Surrogate’s Sessions” click here.

