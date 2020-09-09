PARSIPPANY — James B. Burns Jr., 77, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown.

James was born in Orange and grew up in Livingston before moving to Cedar Knolls 52 years ago. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged on September 30, 1968. James proudly served the people of Hanover Township as a police officer for many years before retiring. He was a devoted member of the Parsippany Elks Lodge No. 2078 and the Knights of Columbus Post 6904 in Whippany. Survivors include his wife, Maria (nee-Salwik); his son, Steven; his daughter, Jennifer Zicker and her husband, Chris; his sister, Martha McGregor and her husband, Al; and his three grandchildren: Lucas, Samantha, and Lindsey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Par-Troy Funeral Home. 95 Parsippany Road Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or click here.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Whippany. Visiting hours are on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to the Elks National Foundation. 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614-2256 or click here.

Comments

Comments