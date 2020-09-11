Littleton Elementary Boys and Girls Join Cub Scouts

PARSIPPANY — Cub Scout Pack 142 invites families to join on Thursday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held outdoors. Please contact Cubmaster Steve Tizzoni, info@pack142.net, (570) 212-2036 for the location.

Cub Scouts is fun for the whole family. Cub Scouts meet in small groups called dens made up of children in the same grade.

There are dens for boys and dens for girls but everyone has the same Cub Scout fun.

We will follow all COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor events. Wear your mask!

Please note children must be accompanied by a parent during this event. No drop-offs.

Comments

Comments