Two Trump Rallies Set for Saturday, September 12

PARSIPPANY — There will be two rallies for President Trump on Saturday, September 12 in Parsippany. President Trump is not expected to be there.

The first rally organized by Harry Martin will be at the intersection of Route 46 and Baldwin Road and will start at 11:00 a.m. and continue to 3:00 p.m. (Editors Note: This rally was planned, and Focus first published a press release on August 28)

The second rally organized by Bethann Figueria and Scott Vanderbly, entitled “Pro-police, Pro-military, Pro-Trump” will be held in Veterans Park and will start at 11:00 a.m. and continue to 3:00 p.m. Public parking is available at the park. (Editors Note: Focus received a press release on September 9)

Wear your Trump gear, hats, etc. Bring American flags, Trump flags, and signs.

Both rallies will be following COVID-19 guidelines. Make sure you wear a mask and social distancing.

A message from Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department: We have received many inquires regarding the planned events/rallies that are scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 12. We have a security plan in place to help assure the safety of anyone present, along with anyone who may be passing through the area. There are two locations being utilized, the area of Route 46 and Baldwin Road, along with Veterans Park, which is located at the intersection of Vail Road and Route 46 East. A permit was issued to the event being held at Veterans Park. The Route 46 and Baldwin Road location does not require a permit due to the location. We remind everyone attending the event/rally at Route 46 and Baldwin Road, the designated area for assembly will be on the curb line of Route 46 East in front of Smith Field. Parking for the attendees for the Trump event/rally should park in the Smith Field lot accessed off of Baldwin Road. All other attendees should use the park and ride parking lot on the East side of Smith Field, which is accessed off of Route 46. Officers will be present to assist attendees. Parking on private property is prohibited and property owners can tow your vehicle. Veterans Park has one parking lot that all attendees will use. Officers will be present for assisting attendees. All attendees should also take proper COVID-19 precautions, such as utilizing proper social distancing and wearing a face mask/covering when applicable.

