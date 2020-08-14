Census Taker Week Continues

PARSIPPANY — As part of the final Get Out The Count effort to ensure that every Parsippany-Troy Hills resident is counted, Census employees will begin knocking on doors of households around the Township that have not yet completed the Census.

Who are Census takers? They are you!

Census Takers are members of your community, your neighbors, working to make sure everyone is counted so your community can get its fair share of federal funding and be properly represented.

They will offer to help you complete the Census, using an electronic device.

If the Census taker who visits your home does not speak your language, you can request a return visit from a Census taker who does speak your language.

If no one is home when the Census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.

Census takers will follow COVID-19 safety protocols:

Census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit your home.

All Census takers completed a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

Don’t want an in-person visit? Complete the Census by phone or online!

If you’d rather not have your door knocked on just Complete the Census (Click here) or over the phone at 844-330-2020 (English), 844-468-2020 (Spanish), or (Click here) for any of the other languages.

