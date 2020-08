PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Food Pantry, located at our community center at 1130 Knoll Road, has been helping residents in need for decades. There has never been a greater need for this service than we’re seeing right now. Our Human Services staff is on hand to explain the food and non-food items we’re currently in need of.

For a more detailed list of needed items click here.

For more information, please call (973) 263-7163.

