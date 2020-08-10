Parsippany Resident Charged After Leaving Children in Hot Car While Shopping

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Mr. Paul Michel, 34, Lake Hiawatha, was charged with abandonment and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said today.

He was also issued township ordinances for leaving a child unattended in a vehicle and was issued a motor vehicle summons for failing to secure his children in a child restraint seat.

Temperatures were hovering around 90 degrees July 5, when a 4-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were found profusely sweating and crying locked inside a car at Wegmans on Sylvan Way around 6:30 p.m.

Officers brought the kids into their patrol cars as store employees made announcements seeking their father. Michel came outside after twenty minutes, authorities said. The children were turned over to their mother.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

