Gym that defied governor’s lockdown orders not in contempt of court, judge rules

New Jersey may not “physically bar all entrances” to a gym that publicly challenged Gov. Phil Murphy’s statewide shutdown, a Superior Court judge ruled Monday, nor will the owners be held in contempt of court.However, the Atilis Gym of Bellmawr must follow state health department guidelines to combat the coronavirus or risk being found in contempt of court in the future, according to Judge Robert Lougy’s order.The gym claimed victory on Facebook, writing, “BATTLE WON, WAR STILL ON.”On Monday, owner Ian Smith posted a video saying they would remain open while following “safety protocols,” and h…

Read More

Comments

Comments