Kiwanis Club Prepares Dinner for Homeless Solutions

PARSIPPANY — Kiwanis Club member Ann Cucci and Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Frank Cahill prepared dinner for the clients at Homeless Solutions.

Due to the recent pandemic, our members were not able to cook on the premises. Since March, Kiwanis member, Nicolas Limanov, would pick up food that was donated by Restaurant Depot, and IHOP Parsippany would prepare the meals and then would be delivered to Homeless Solutions.

On Saturday, June 27, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany was able to resume cooking on the premises of Homeless Solutions.

With a generous donation from Chick-fil-A Morris Plains and food donated by Restaurant Depot, Cahill was able to shop at Costco to purchase the items needed to prepare the dinner.

The guests enjoyed homemade Baked Ziti, Meatballs, Tossed Salad, Fruit Salad, and dessert.

The Kiwanis Club has been providing meals to Homeless Solutions for the past 19 years and has served over 7,000 meals. Members volunteer their time to shop, cook, and serve the dinner.

Homeless Solutions, “Providing a Hand Up, Not a HandOUT.” They offer shelter, services, and supportive housing to the homeless and working poor in Morris County, New Jersey.

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact Committee Chairperson Laura Wohland, by emailing law4pres@gmail.com, or Frank Cahill, President Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany at (862) 213-2200. Click here to view the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany website.

