Governor Murphy Postpones Indoor Dining Resumption

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy announced that a planned restart of indoor dining at New Jersey restaurants has been postponed due to evidence showing a lack of health precautions at restaurants that have reopened in other states and a slight spike in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey.

He said the restart of indoor dining would occur at a ”later date to be determined.” Check the Twitter thread by clicking here.

COVID-19: Governor Announces Indefinite Delay on Resumption of Indoor Dining “We had planned to loosen restrictions this week. However, after COVID-19 spikes in other states driven in part by the return of indoor dining, we have decided to postpone indoor dining indefinitely,” the Governor said at his daily briefing.

“We do not believe it is prudent at this time to push forward with, what is in effect, a sedentary indoor activity, especially when we know this virus moves differently indoors that out, making the virus even more deadly.”

Governor Murphy stressed that New Jersey has taken a cautious approach through every step of our restart. He said the state’s position has been that “we would not hesitate to hit pause if needed to safeguard public health. This is one of those times.”

He said the state also has moved to pause on the resumption of indoor dining because of overcrowding that has been observed in some establishments across the state, plus a disregard for social distancing and use of face coverings.

