Meet Benji: 12-year-old Sheltie mix

PARSIPPANY — Meet Benji! The sweetest dog on the block! This 12-year-old Sheltie mix loves to give you and all the dogs on his walks a kiss. He’s a real ladies man 🙂

Benji is a special needs pup who needs a home experienced with the medical care of dogs. Benji needs to be on a couple of medications for his intestines and particular dog food for the rest of his life. Once he has completed some more B12 treatments in the rescue, we are hoping he can have the dental he really needs. Benji takes his pills like a champ–just mix them in with his food and he’ll very happily scoff them down.

Benji is good with other dogs, but can only live with a female dog as he gets over-excited with males and may try to hump. You’ll often hear him being complimented on how chill he is, and he has nothing but love for everyone he meets. We think he’d do well in a home with another dog to keep him company. He can also live with children 13+.

Who said you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? This month Benji has learned to sit, paw, beg, lie down, rollover, and wait! He’s eager to please, walks very well on a leash, and listens well. He’s the best fluff ever!

Benji enjoys short walks, is great in car rides, and is happy to find a spot to lie down and chill wherever you take him. Benji loves his doggy bed and spends most of his days lying in it. He is definitely a more laidback dog who would love a quiet, relaxed home.

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an application by clicking here.

If you’re interested in helping a senior live out the best of his days, apply to adopt Benji today!

