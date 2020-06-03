Prosecutor’s Office Detective Commended for Saving a Life While Off-Duty

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp and Acting Chief of Investigations Christoph Kimker presented a commendation to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Luis Goncalves for intervening while off-duty, saving the life of a woman.

Detective Goncalves was traveling on Route 3 in Lyndhurst on May 20, returning from an investigation.

Detective Goncalves observed a female sitting on the edge of a high bridge with her feet dangling off the bridge. Fearing she was attempting to commit suicide, Detective Goncalves contacted the Lyndhurst Police to report his observation.

Detective Goncalves identified himself as a detective with the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and told the dispatcher that he would standby and render further assistance. The female got off the ledge and attempted to walk towards the busy highway.

She was stopped from entering the highway, and Detective Goncalves assisted with the translation of the Spanish language. He detected that she had slurred speech and was incoherent.

Upon a search of the woman, a controlled dangerous substance was retrieved and she was secured by Lyndhurst Police officers for further investigation.

Prosecutor Knapp said “The heroic lifesaving actions of Detective Goncalves while off-duty undoubtedly prevented a tragedy from occurring. He and all of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are unreservedly dedicated to protecting and preserving the safety of our residents. I am very proud to recognize Detective Goncalves for his service under very adverse circumstances.”

