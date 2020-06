PARSIPPANY — We can’t have a graduation or a party, but we can show the seniors our love…right from our own homes!!!

This is happening on graduation day, Thursday, June 18. Parsippany High School graduates in the morning and Parsippany Hills High School graduates at 6:00 p.m. From 5:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., let’s clap like crazy, blow those horns, shake that cowbell.

Make some serious noise to say congratulations to the Class of 2020!

