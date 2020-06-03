Morris County Retirees Education Association Announces Scholarship Recipients

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Retirees Education Association Philanthropic Fund (MCREAP) will proudly award twelve $2,000. scholarships to Morris County students who are pursuing a career in education.

First-year recipients of this award include Arianna Granda, Morris Knolls High School; Anna Marina Accumanno, Hanover Park High School; Caroline Berardo, Parsippany Hills High School; Nicole Kahwaty, Morris County School of Technology who received her MCREAP Scholarship funded by Visions Federal Credit Union; Ashleigh Paige Muth, Hanover Park High School who received her MCREAP Scholarship funded by the Estate of Ann Korinda; McKenzie Shea Lynch, Mt. Olive High School who received her MCREAP Scholarship funded in the memory of Tina Antalek and finally Katie Elizabeth Berger, Boonton High School who received her MCREAP Scholarship funded by the Executive Board of Morris County Retirees Education Association.

Second-year recipients include undergraduate Anna Lenger of Kutztown University (Chatham High School); Arianna Lee of The College of New Jersey (Morris Knolls High School); Courtney Graf of Shippensburg University (Roxbury High School); Savannah Jenks of St. Joseph’s University (Chatham High School) who received her MCREAP Scholarship funded by Visions Federal Credit Union and finally Avianna Miller of Drew University who received her MCREAP Scholarship funded by the Estate of Ann Korinda.

We wish these deserving young people well as they prepare to enter the moat rewarding and challenging profession.

Comments

Comments