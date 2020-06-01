Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce Statement on George Floyd

PARSIPPANY — Life is so very precious and fleeting. We are only on this earth for a short time and the time of our departure is generally unknown. We try to make the most of our lives during the time we have – to love, to cry, to hope, to dream. Unfortunately, there are times when the end of life is not a natural one.

The death of George Floyd is one such death. This despicable and heinous taking of life by the arresting police officer and the inaction of those other officers who could have stopped it, are not acceptable in our society and are not representative of the majority of the law enforcement officers who protect and serve within our communities. Regardless of your politics, this blatant disregard for the life of one of God’s Beloved children is unacceptable.

We are better than this. Our country must be better than this. When we see injustice we must act swiftly and with informed precision to address, dismantle, and redress its inequities. We cannot remain silent or simply offer gratuitous platitudes time and again in hope that things will change, nor in our anger and frustration, must we use violence and unlawfulness to respond in-kind. We must find a way to heal through open and honest dialogue – together, as one people. I stand firm in my belief that as difficult as it may be, we can, and will find a way.

