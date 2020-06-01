Parsippany Library System ADULT YouTube Channel

Check out the Parsippany Library YouTube Channel

Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library, located at 449 Halsey Road

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library Adult YouTube Channel.

June 1Join us this Monday for our poetry readings by one of our Library Staff. This week we will feature readings from Joyce Kilmer and Christopher Marlowe

June 2: 9:00 a.m. Tech Tips from our Tech Guru, Valerie Smith
10:00 a.m. Yoga for Seniors through Zoom.

June 3: 10:00 a.m. Historical Romance- Scottish Style Book Bundle goes live.

June 4: 9:00 a.m. This week on Presentation Thursday join us for the Levins and their Poe Preview show-Music and fun!

June 5: Fridays are for fun. Fun Fitness for all ages with Miss Karen. STEAM programs with Miss Corinne. From Reference Librarian Vera Borum- a how-to for using Novelist – Media Mention

