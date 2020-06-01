Parsippany Library System ADULT YouTube Channel

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library Adult YouTube Channel.

June 1: Join us this Monday for our poetry readings by one of our Library Staff. This week we will feature readings from Joyce Kilmer and Christopher Marlowe

June 2: 9:00 a.m. Tech Tips from our Tech Guru, Valerie Smith

10:00 a.m. Yoga for Seniors through Zoom.

June 3: 10:00 a.m. Historical Romance- Scottish Style Book Bundle goes live.

June 4: 9:00 a.m. This week on Presentation Thursday join us for the Levins and their Poe Preview show-Music and fun!

June 5: Fridays are for fun. Fun Fitness for all ages with Miss Karen. STEAM programs with Miss Corinne. From Reference Librarian Vera Borum- a how-to for using Novelist – Media Mention

Click here and enjoy!

