PHS Bands Virtual Solo & Small Ensemble Concert 2020: Premieres at 7:00 p.m.

PARSIPPANY — Please join in celebrating the Parsippany High School Band students as they present to you, virtually, the 2020 Solo & Small Ensemble Concert! All performances were filmed and edited by the students. Stick around to the end as they honor the Seniors and present the annual awards. We hope this concert brings you some joy during these uncertain times. Thank you for supporting music in Parsippany and around the world!
