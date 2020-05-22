Touchless Digital Menu System For Restaurants Launched

PARSIPPANY — The Interactive Firm, a premier provider of full-service social media marketing and guest reputation management services announced the launch of MyMenusOnline, its new touchless digital restaurant menu system.

With MyMenusOnline restaurant guests simply scan a tableside QR code or NFC tag to view the restaurant’s menu on their own mobile device. The system is meant to replace traditional printed menus and eliminates concerns in potentially passing germs between in-house dining guests handling the same menus.

“The new normal has us all concerned with the cleanliness of everything we interact with and touch, especially when it comes to restaurant dining,” said DJ Vallauri Founder and CEO of The Interactive Firm. “Our research indicates that consumers prefer the ability to view restaurant menus on their own mobile devices over the handling of physical menus which may not have been properly sanitized between dinners,” added Vallauri.

MyMenusOnline is managed and updated by the restaurant via any mobile device, tablet or desktop PC. All changes are pushed out to consumers in real-time, ensuring “daily specials” are always up to date.

MyMenusOnline is 100% web-based and mobile optimized and there is no need for any app download. Guests scan a unique QR code or NFC tag and ‘automagically’ the restaurant menus appear on their devices. Guests can also save restaurant menus to their mobile device home screens for future access.

“According to a recent COVID-19 report published by the National Restaurant Association, restaurant operators that are getting ready to reopen will need to consider how they operate under much stricter sanitary guidelines,” said Vallauri. “Some industry experts are calling for one-time-use disposable menus, which is sure to increase the operating costs for restaurant owners. With MyMenusOnline, we take that cost out of the equation.”

For more information and a demonstration of MyMenusOnline click here or call (800) 609-7657 extension 700.

The Interactive Firm (TIF) is a full-service digital marketing agency supporting companies across multiple business verticals, including travel & hospitality, food services and veterinary healthcare. Founded in 2001 and located at 900 Lanidex Plaza, Suite 242, TIF has established itself as an award-winning digital marketing, social media engagement and reputation management company.

