Parsippany Community Update May 22, 2020

PARSIPPANY — Nearly 50,000 COVID-19 related scams have been reported to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network, and almost 1,400 in New Jersey alone.

• Don’t respond to texts, emails or calls about checks from the government.

• Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There are no products proven to treat or prevent COVID-19 at this time.

• Be wary of ads for test kits. The FDA recently announced approval for one home test kit, which requires a doctor’s order. But most test kits being advertised have not been approved by the FDA, and aren’t necessarily accurate.

• Hang up on robocalls. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from low-priced health insurance to work-at-home schemes.

• Watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or WHO. Use sites like coronavirus.gov and usa.gov/coronavirus to get the latest information. And don’t click on links from sources you don’t know.

• Do your homework when it comes to donations. Never donate in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money. For more information click here.

Comments

Comments