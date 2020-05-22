Parsippany Salon Set Reopen June 1 Regardless of Murphy’s Orders

PARSIPPANY — Partners Nick Mirabella and George Verdis, of Brick and Mirror Beauty Bar, say they will reopen their salon despite Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order that prohibits it.

Their salon located at 750 Route 46 in the Arlington Plaza Shopping Center will open up June 1 with or without permission. Murphy’s Executive Order 107, issued March 21, closed nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. It specifically listed personal-care services, which, by their very nature, result in noncompliance with social distancing guidelines.

In an interview with CNN, “What it comes down to is we have families to feed and our employees have families to feed,” George Verdis said. “At the end of the day we were told by Gov. Murphy we were going to be 15 days, this was in March, then it went to 15 more days and then 30. There obviously isn’t a plan from his end to open up.”

In a prepared statement from Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department “In response to Brick and Mirror Beauty Bar’s announcement that they plan to open their business on June 1, 2020, in direct violation of NJ Governor Murphy’s Executive Order #107, they were formally advised by Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department (PTHPD) that if that opening were to occur, the violation would be reported to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, who would review the matter to determine applicable charges.”

“While Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department understands the social and economic difficulties with the COVID-19 Health Emergency and applicable NJ Executive Orders, we are duty-bound and will continue to enforce NJ Executive Orders. Whether being made aware of planned violations or observed on-view, PTHPD will similarly respond to NJ Executive Order violations. As we all continue to safely, although painstakingly, emerge from this health crisis, PTHPD and all Emergency Service personnel respectfully ask for your understanding and patience,” said Parsippany Police Chief Andrew Miller.

Another local business, Puff City and its owner Sadik Kocaoglu, 40, of Lafayette, was charged on April 23 by Parsippany-Troy Hills Police for operating in violation of the emergency orders. Puff City is located at 1220 Route 46. (Click here for article)

Parsippany resident Rita A. Lacis, 61, was charged with violating the Governor’s executive emergency orders on Saturday, April 4, by the Rockaway Borough Police Department. Police had given Lacis a warning after they learned that she was continuing to operate her dog grooming service. Then she was charged when officer saw two customers drop off a dog a short time later.

Although humans may not be able to get a haircut, their pets can. Pet grooming services along with pet day care and pet boarding businesses are able to operate in line with social distancing guidelines in a wave of clarifications to Murphy’s executive order, which went in effect May 4.

In another developing story, a South Jersey gym that reopened on Monday in defiance of Governor Murphy’s stay-at-home executive order has been shut down by the state and county, officials announced Thursday, May 21.

The New Jersey Department of Health signed an order shutting down Atilis Gym in Bellmawr on Wednesday night, Camden County Spokesman Dan Keashen said Thursday morning. The order was then posted outside the gym by county officials.

“Atilis Gym has continued to operate in non-compliance with Executive Order No. 107, thus posing a threat to the public health by failing to adhere to the measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the order signed by New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli reads, in part.

On Friday, May 22, the gym once again reopened in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy’s stay-at-home executive order after it was shut down by the state and county.

