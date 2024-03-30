Sunday, March 31, 2024
HomeBusiness NewsPrime Location Alert: CBRE to Market 405,000-Square-Foot Office Space at 2 Gatehall...
Business NewsLocal News

Prime Location Alert: CBRE to Market 405,000-Square-Foot Office Space at 2 Gatehall Drive

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
327
2 Gatehall Drive is a true gem in the heart of Morris County

PARSIPPANY — CBRE has been selected as the leasing agent for a prominent office building spanning 405,000 square feet, as announced by the brokerage team on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Jon Meisel, Joey A. Sarno, and Erin Wenzler, CBRE will drive the leasing efforts at 2 Gatehall Drive on behalf of 2 Gatehall Drive Associates LLC. Working alongside SRG2 Partners LLC, which oversees the complex, the team aims to attract tenants by highlighting the building’s updated amenities and prime location at the convergence of Route 10 and Route 202.

Wenzler emphasized the appeal of 2 Gatehall Drive, describing it as a valuable asset within Morris County. She highlighted the building’s solid infrastructure, including a backup generator available for tenant use and round-the-clock security. Wenzler also praised SRG2 Partners, a long-standing family-owned company with four decades of experience and a proactive approach to managing its properties.

2 Gatehall Drive is home to several Fortune 500 tenants and forms part of a meticulously planned corporate campus spanning 58 acres near interstates 80 and 287. The three-story property boasts a serene park-like environment with features such as an expansive pond and outdoor courtyard.

Prominent companies currently situated within the premises include Fiserv, Siemens, and Ricoh USA.

In addition, the building offers modern amenities including a striking collaborative work atrium and lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga facility, and a fully equipped café and coffee bar.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Residents on Edge After Home Burglary: Valuable Jewelry Targeted
Next article
A Night of Jazz and Recognition: Students Honored at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »