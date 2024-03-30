Prime Location Alert: CBRE to Market 405,000-Square-Foot Office Space at 2 Gatehall Drive

PARSIPPANY — CBRE has been selected as the leasing agent for a prominent office building spanning 405,000 square feet, as announced by the brokerage team on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Jon Meisel, Joey A. Sarno, and Erin Wenzler, CBRE will drive the leasing efforts at 2 Gatehall Drive on behalf of 2 Gatehall Drive Associates LLC. Working alongside SRG2 Partners LLC, which oversees the complex, the team aims to attract tenants by highlighting the building’s updated amenities and prime location at the convergence of Route 10 and Route 202.

Wenzler emphasized the appeal of 2 Gatehall Drive, describing it as a valuable asset within Morris County. She highlighted the building’s solid infrastructure, including a backup generator available for tenant use and round-the-clock security. Wenzler also praised SRG2 Partners, a long-standing family-owned company with four decades of experience and a proactive approach to managing its properties.

2 Gatehall Drive is home to several Fortune 500 tenants and forms part of a meticulously planned corporate campus spanning 58 acres near interstates 80 and 287. The three-story property boasts a serene park-like environment with features such as an expansive pond and outdoor courtyard.

Prominent companies currently situated within the premises include Fiserv, Siemens, and Ricoh USA.

In addition, the building offers modern amenities including a striking collaborative work atrium and lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga facility, and a fully equipped café and coffee bar.