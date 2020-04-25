Mary “Mimi” Veres-Taylor, 90, Former Parsippany Teacher

PARSIPPANY — Mary (Mimi) Veres-Taylor, 90, passed away on April 16, 2020 at Saint Clare’s Hospital, Denville.

Mimi was born on May 24, 1929 to the late Menyhert Veres, Sr. and Mary (Darvalich) Veres in Wharton. Raised and educated in the Wharton school system, she graduated from Newark State Teachers College (Kean University) with a teaching degree. Mimi was instrumental in bringing the Special Olympics to children in Morris County with Learning Disabilities. She introduced a Swim Program in the Parsippany-Troy Hills school system and coached her students in all categories of Special Olympics Sports, accompanying numerous students to the International SO throughout the USA. Several of her students brought home gold medals and 1st place winners in gymnastics, swimming, and track and field events. Mimi continued to keep in touch with her former students throughout her life.

The Township of Par-Troy Hills issued a proclamation, naming June 14, 2004 as Mimi Veres-Taylor Day to publicly recognize and acknowledge her devotion and significant contributions made during her tenure of teaching. Mimi was also the recipient of Parsippany’s Educator Award, Morris County Teachers Recognition Award, Kean University Distinguished Alumni Award, Kiwanis Outstanding Educator Award, Outstanding Volunteer in the Nations for Special Olympics by the Joseph P. Kennedy Foundation, an ARC Award and Outstanding Recognition for the Foundation for the Blind. After teaching for fifty-two years, she retired in 2004 at the age of 75 from the Parsippany-Troy Hills school system.

Mimi was also very generous in volunteering her time and efforts in many organizations and functions. She was the 1st President of MU Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa, State President of the NJ ADK, served on its President’s Council and as a member of the NJ School Women’s Organization, member of NJ Education Association, National Education of Retired Educators Association, Morris County Retired Educators Association, a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international Sorority for Teacher outstanding in the field of Education, member, and VP of Wharton Fire Department Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 91, Pearl Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Past Worthy Matron of Purity Chapter of OES, member of Wharton Township Rescue Squad Auxiliary. At the age of 82, she donated her hair to “Locks of Love” and joined a senior bowling league.

Mimi also served as church organist for several local churches, including the Hungarian Presbyterian Church for over 60 years retiring in 2007. More than a fifty-year member of the Berkshire Valley Presbyterian Church at that time, she served as their organist and as a choir member, a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, and a UPW member.

Mimi traveled all over the world, visiting over thirty countries on six continents. Her exciting fetes included walking the Great Wall of China, she shot the rapids on the Mendenhall River and helicoptered to a moving glacier in Alaska and rode a camel in the Egyptian Desert. She especially loved the majestic whales off Cape Cod, experiencing over forty whale watching trips. Always being an adventurous person, she is ready for her greatest venture in the hereafter, ready to meet her Lord and Savior. Mimi was a caring and generous person, devoted to family and friends. She gave to others every chance she could and enjoyed doing so immensely. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Mimi was predeceased by her devoted son Jonathan David Taylor, her loving husband Ernest Joseph Taylor, her parents Menyhert Sr and Mary (Darvalich) Veres, brother Menyhert Jr (Sonny), sister Rose Ann (Veres) Witte, brother Daniel Veres, sister Susan (Veres) Winnans and her beloved cat “Mr. Blue”.

She is survived by her siblings: John Veres of Montague, sisters Betty (Veres) Soule of Woodburn, Oregon, Linda (Veres) Rice and her husband James of Wharton, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and seven Godchildren.

Mimi was also the former co-owner of Smith-Taylor Funeral Home in Dover. After retiring from business and education, she retired to her home at Sandy Point, Lake Hopatcong.

Funeral Services and a private burial will be held at Berkshire Valley Presbyterian Cemetery for family. Memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to ARC/MORRIS, PO Box 123, Morris Plains, NJ 07950, or Jefferson Township Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, PO BOX 300, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary “Mimi” Veres-Taylor, please visit our tribute store.

Comments

Comments