Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Feeds Guests at Homeless Solutions

PARSIPPANY — Keeping with its 19-year tradition, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany provided 60 individually packed hot meals prepared by IHOP Parsippany.

This month, due to the Coronavirus, instead of our volunteers preparing the meals in the kitchen at the shelter, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, still fulfilled their monthly volunteering and had the food catered by IHOP Parsippany and IHOP Cedar Knolls. Board member Nicolas Limanov coordinated the preparation and delivery of the food.

With donations from Morris Plains Chick-fil-A and Restaurant Depot, Kiwanis Club was able to feed the guests at Homeless Solutions.

The Kiwanis Club has been providing meals to Homeless Solutions for the past 19 years and has served over 7,000 meals. Members volunteer their time to shop, cook, and serve the dinner.

Homeless Solutions, “Providing a Hand UP, Not a HandOUT.” They offer shelter, services, and supportive housing to the homeless and working poor in Morris County, New Jersey.

Interested in learning more about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact Committee Chairperson Laura Wohland, by emailing law4pres@gmail.com, or Frank Cahill, President Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany at (862) 213-2200.

