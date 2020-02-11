Tickets Available for Montville Murder Mystery Dinner

Enjoy a fun night of food and entertainment, while supporting the Montville First Aid Squad

MORRIS COUNTY — The Montville First Aid Squad provides 365x24x7 complimentary first response medical emergency support to all Montville, Pine Brook and Towaco residents. The Squad also manages a cadet program that provides training and volunteer opportunities to High School Seniors.

The group is hosting a fundraiser event – a Murder Mystery dinner to be held at the Montville Senior House at 356 Main Road in Montville on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets cost just $45.00 per person and include pasta, dinner, dessert and the show. The event is BYOB.

For more information,contact Vicki Klein at (201) 274-6637 or email vickiklein0926@gmail.com.

Checks can be made payable to the Montville First Aid Squad and mailed to Montville First Aid Squad, PO Box 416, Montville, NJ 07045.

