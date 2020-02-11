Parsippany Express Cross Country | Region 2 Junior Olympics

Eight team members ran hard on behalf of Parsippany and half the team moved forward to the next round

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Express Cross Country participated in the 2019 USATF Region 2 Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships at Beaver Island State Park in Grand Island, NY on November 17, 2019

The Team had eight participating runners. Of those, four qualified for the national meet (Catherine Azares, Alex Parvulescu, Kira Chebishev and Anya Sadowski). Alex Parvulescu’s Lakeland Team won by 1 point.

Girls 8 and Under 2209 Meter Run

9th Catherine Azares 10:56.27

Boys 9/10 3209 Meter Run

27th Alex Parvulescu 13:40.28

Alex’s Lakeland Team took first place beating the Wolfpack by one point! Regional Champions!

Girls 11/12 3209 Meter Run

25th Kira Chebishev 13:27.52

Boys 11/12 3209 Meter Run

33rd Brian Metz 13:20.90

43rd Chris Becher 15:11.21

Girls 13/14 4418 Meter Run

29th Anya Sadowski 19:27.52

Boys 13/14 4418 Meter Run

36th Harry Trella 17:31.13

41st Jason Rosen 19:17.87

Comments

Comments