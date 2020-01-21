Accounting, tax and advisory firm Sax Relocates to LATITUDE 

PARSIPPANY — A joint venture partnership between affiliates of Vision Real Estate Partners and Rubenstein Partners announced that Sax LLP, a top 100 multi-disciplinary accounting, tax and advisory firm, will be relocating this August from Clifton to a 39,810-square-foot office at LATITUDE. The 35-acre, two-building campus is a unique, hospitality-inspired workplace designed to foster a productive and dynamic work-life experience.

“LATITUDE is designed to transcend the traditional work routine,” said Sam Morreale, founder and managing partner of Vision Real Estate Partners. “At LATITUDE, you don’t just come to the office to work – you come here to share experiences across disciplines and companies to become the most successful version of yourself. We look forward to being a part of this exciting new chapter in the future of Sax LLP.”

Vision and Rubenstein are in the process of transforming the 700,000-square-foot campus into a next-generation, holistic workplace with a design theme that features collaborative spaces inspired by cities from across the U.S. — from New York City to Denver to Los Angeles.

“As our firm has succeeded and rapidly grown over the years, we’ve paid close attention to the ever-changing needs of our employees and clients. With that, we’ve worked to find an environment that brings our capabilities to the next level and strengthens us for the future,” said Joseph Damiano, managing partner at Sax LLP. “LATITUDE provides us with world-class services, amenities and an environment that will help us attract the next generation of our workforce. Combined with the building’s innovative design, one can’t help but feel energized working at LATITUDE.”

